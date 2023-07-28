Court orders framing of charges against 7 accused in hit-and-drag case

July 28, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Rohini court on Thursday ordered framing of charges against seven accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after she was trapped under a car that hit her scooter, and dragged for 10-12 km on January 1, 2023.

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur said formal framing of charges will take place on August 14 against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, who were in the offending car, under Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), and 212 (harbouring offender) of the IPC.

Mr. Khanna, the main accused who was driving the car as per the chargesheet, has also been charged under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, and Sections 181 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The court discharged three other accused — Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna — of the charge of criminal conspiracy. However, the court ordered framing of charges against the trio under Sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 201, and 212 of the IPC.

The Delhi police had filed an 800-page chargesheet in the case in April after recording the statements of 117 witnesses. The accused were identified based on CCTV footage gathered from areas where the car had travelled dragging the body.