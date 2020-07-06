Court orders FIR against IAS officer for illegal construction

GURUGRAM

The case pertains to encroachment on land reserved for green belt in notified open space in Gurugram

The district and sessions court here has ordered registration of an FIR against three dozen senior officials, including an IAS officer, and some companies for illegal construction, encroachment and running commercial activities in a notified open space in Sector 94.

Directing the registration of the FIR in Sector 10A police station, Sessions Judge M.M. Dhonchak, in his order, said: “Given the facts incorporated in the complaint coupled with the documents, which have been enclosed with the complaint, this court finds that the matter needs to be investigated for which lodging the FIR is sine qua non”.

About the six senior officers named in the case, including senior IAS officer, the court said the complainant did not intend against them, but the probe agency might decide on their prosecution if it was able to gather any evidence against them. The case pertains to encroachment, illegal construction, throwing of garbage and running of commercial activities on land reserved as a green belt in a notified open space in Sector 94. The accused officials in the case belong to the Department of Town and Country Planning, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Forest Department and Pollution Control Board, among others.

The complainant, Raman Sharma, alleged that the offences were committed under Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act, Environment (Protection) Act, Forest Conservation Act and Prevention of Corruption Act. Mr. Sharma told The Hindu that he was working on a mission to “clean up” the city from corruption. He said that FIRs were already ordered in four cases and a decision was likely in two more cases on July 7. He said he had been working on 180 cases of violation of various laws.

Sector 10 SHO Inspector Sanjay Kumar said had received the court order and is working on it.