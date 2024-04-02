ADVERTISEMENT

Court order against Delhi CM based on solid evidence, says BJP

April 02, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Monday said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is trying to play the victim card despite the trial court’s decision to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody being based on “concrete” evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Delhi government’s status in the excise policy case is becoming “progressively clear”.

“I would like to underline to those who try to raise the bogey of victimhood that the court’s order today is based on concrete evidence,” he told reporters at a press conference.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi took a dig at the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally at Ramlila Maidan, saying the politicians who once opposed Mr. Kejriwal are now defending him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

state politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US