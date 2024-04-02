GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court order against Delhi CM based on solid evidence, says BJP

April 02, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Monday said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is trying to play the victim card despite the trial court’s decision to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody being based on “concrete” evidence.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Delhi government’s status in the excise policy case is becoming “progressively clear”.

“I would like to underline to those who try to raise the bogey of victimhood that the court’s order today is based on concrete evidence,” he told reporters at a press conference.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi took a dig at the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally at Ramlila Maidan, saying the politicians who once opposed Mr. Kejriwal are now defending him.

