Court notes mismatch in chargesheet and sanction order, summons DCP

Court hearing bail plea of accused in north-east Delhi riots case

The bail plea has been filed by Babu Wasim, who is accused of supplying a weapon to Shahrukh Pathan (in photo), a riots accused. | Photo Credit: File photo

In a case related to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, a local court, while hearing the bail plea of an accused, noted that he has been chargesheeted under Section 25 of the Arms Act along with sanction, but the allegations against the accused mentioned in the sanction order are inconsistent with what has been submitted in the chargesheet.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the bail application of one Babu Wasim, accused of supplying a weapon to Shahrukh Pathan, the Delhi riots accused who was seen aiming a pistol at police officers during the riots.

The court noted that Mr. Wasim was accused in the case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and the sanction for this was procured under Section 39 of the Arms Act. The court went on to say that while the sanction order says Mr. Wasim was in exclusive and conscious possession of a countrymade pistol of 7.65 mm bore and 20 live cartridges, the chargesheet “does not make any such mention”.

ASJ Rawat in his order dated July 11 directed the Inspector and the ACP concerned to appear before him along with the DCP (sanctioning authority) on the next date of hearing on July 14.

On Thursday, the ACP appeared in court and explained his stance on filing the chargesheet against Mr. Wasim. However, the DCP could not appear, the Special Public Prosecutor in the case, Anuj Handa said.

Mr. Handa added, “The DCP has gone for some course and was unable to come to court today [Thursday]. So he has been asked to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on July 19.”