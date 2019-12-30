Court lets off man in drunk driving case with softer punishment

An Additional Sessions Judge has modified three days’ imprisonment to a day’s stay in the courtroom till its rising for the day and reduced fine of ₹27,000 to ₹10,000 in a drunk driving case on compassionate ground in view of the old age of the accused and his family dependency.

The 56-year-old accused had pleaded guilty and wanted the court to relieve him of the jail term. He was working as an accounts assistant in a private company.

The public prosecutor opposed the plea submitting that the magistrate court had awarded an appropriate sentence to the accused in view of the fact that cases of drunk driving are increasing day by day.

Allowing an appeal by the accused against the magistrate court judgment, Special Judge Vidya Prakash said: “The appellant himself voluntarily pleaded guilty to the offences charged against him and out of remorse. Moreover, he is shown to be old, infirm person aged 56-years-old and is doing private job to earn his livelihood. In this backdrop, I am of the opinion that he should be granted at least one opportunity to reform himself instead of sending him behind the bars which would rather affect not only his future prospects but also may also cause great hardship to his family members, who are solely dependent upon him,” the Judge said.