Court issues notice to animal welfare board

17 April 2021 01:34 IST

Asiad Circus appeals to quash letter barring its operations

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on a plea by Asiad Circus, seeking to quash a letter issued by the Board barring it from functioning for alleged violation of various animal protection laws.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued notice to AWBI and sought its stand on the plea by Asiad Circus, which has contended that the Board inspected its owner’s residence and not its premises, which was at a different location, for finding out the conditions in which the animals were being kept.

The Asiad Circus has urged the High Court to quash the December 2020 letter of AWBI, barring its operations and to pass directions permitting it to resume functioning.

The inspection was carried out on the orders of the court on petitions by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations to protect animals in circuses stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court asked AWBI whether it can carry out a fresh inspection of the circus at the place where it was keeping the animals. It has listed the case for further hearing on August 20.