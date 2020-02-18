Court issues notice on maternity benefits plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on a petition seeking to frame guidelines for women who are unable to attend classes due to pregnancy, child birth and post-natal care situations.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministries of Human Resource Development, Women and Child Development and Social Justice and Empowerment and the UGC on the plea.

The court posted the case for hearing on May 28.

Advocate Kush Kalra, in his petition, has sought setting up of a high-level committee to give recommendations for securing and safeguarding rights of women.

The plea has claimed that many women drop out of educational institutions or are detained in a semester for being unable to meet attendance requirements due to pregnancy, child birth and post-natal care situations.

It has also contended that the benefits provided to working women under the Maternity Benefits Act ought to be provided to those studying in educational institutions.