Court issues NBW against Kamal Nath’s nephew

A Delhi court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case connected with the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

“The applicant has filed an application for impleading him as party in the present application [filed by the Enforcement Directorate for NBW], which is dismissed. It shows applicant is keeping watch on court proceedings but does not want to appear before Enforcement Directorate,” Special Judge Arvind Kumar said while issuing the warrant.

“It is alleged that the accused tampered with evidence, influenced the witnesses and there is reasonable apprehension that he is still trying to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses. In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, I consider fit to issue non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri. Let non-bailable warrant be issued against accused Ratul Puri,” Mr. Kumar said.

Seeking issuance of the warrant, counsel for the Enforcement Directorate argued that Mr. Puri was evading probe and the investigating agency had apprehension that he might flee the country.

To buttress their charges, they said the accused had slipped away midway through his interrogation on July 26 when he sought leave for lunch and the very next day applied for anticipatory bail. It showed that his conduct was not bona fide so far the investigation was concerned, they submitted.

They submitted that in the last two days, the probe agency had sent two summons to him for appearance for investigation but there was no response from him. They further charged that the accused had stopped joining investigation after he was granted interim protection from arrest on July 27 on filing of an application for anticipatory bail.

The directorate had approached the court for NBW against the accused a day after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed. The court had on August 7 dismissed the plea.