Court imposes penalty on petitioner for challenging freebie policies

The High Court on Tuesday imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on a man for challenging the Delhi government’s decision to grant electricity and water subsidies to the people of the Capital, saying it was ‘absolutely and purely’ a policy decision over which court will not interfere.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said water and electricity concessions were being given by the Delhi government as per its policy decision which was based on complex facts and situations prevailing in the society.
The court said that it was not going to alter it or interfere with it unless the petitioner points out an illegality in the policy. The Bench, additionally, said that the government policies can’t be decided in court adding, “How to rule a State has to be best left to the people doing so”.
The petition, filed by Shailendra Kumar Singh, stated that the AAP government’s policy in this regard was discrimination and that it was politically motivated as “free and subsidy units of electricity further increased during Delhi election of 2019”. Mr. Singh claimed that according to the response received under the Right to Information Act, subsidies to the tune of ₹2,500 crore have been granted to the people without any disability, liability, restriction or conditions.
The petition sought to remove all freebie policies and schemes which are given to general public. It asked to focus on improvements along with building infrastructure and services to have a welfare State.
