Court imposes cost of ₹25,000 on South body for not sending requisition for special educators

Over 1,100 posts are lying vacant in schools run by civic body

The Delhi High Court on Monday imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for not sending to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) the requisition of over 1,100 vacant posts of special educators in schools run by the civic body.

“Should the requisition not be sent in two weeks, the Commissioner of SDMC shall file a personal affidavit explaining the reasons and shall be present before the court on the next date of hearing on February 10,” Justice Najmi Waziri said.

‘Callous negligence’

The court noted that on December 18, 2020, the south body was directed to urgently send the requisition to the DSSSB so that the process for recruitment can be initiated and it was granted three weeks to do so. It said the corporation has not sent requisition to DSSSB for initiation of the process, even after over four weeks. It said the authorities should show better alacrity for people who need special care but their conduct displays callous negligence for such citizens. The court also questioned the corporation for not recruiting special educators and not filling 1,132 vacant posts.

The court’s direction came while hearing a contempt petition by NGO, Social Jurist, against the Delhi government, DSSSB and civic bodies to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools.

In a fresh application, advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the NGO, said that more than four weeks have elapsed after passing of last order but till date neither the SDMC Commissioner has taken any final decision nor the requisition of 1,132 vacant posts of special educators (primary) has been sent to DSSSB for advertisement for selection of teachers.

“These posts are lying vacant for more than 10 years but the civic body has not been able to fill up the same. Despite repeated orders and directions passed by this court, SDMC has not sent requisitions to DSSSB,” the plea said.