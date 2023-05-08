Court has vindicated our stand that excise policy case is bogus, says AAP

May 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded an apology from the BJP for “maligning” the party with “bogus” allegations about the now-scrapped excise policy.

In a press conference in the Capital on Sunday, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said a court here on Saturday granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, accused in the alleged liquor scam, and stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not furnished any evidence to show that kickbacks or bribes, in the form of cash, had exchanged hands.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “AAP leaders are trying to divert attention from the Delhi government’s scams by making irrational statements.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter, saying, “Now even the court has said that there is no material evidence of any kickback or money laundering. We have been saying right from the beginning that the entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP.” Ms. Atishi said the probe agencies are being forced to file chargesheets and then look for evidence to back their claims.

“The order highlighted the misuse of agencies such as the CBI and ED. The order also makes it clear that the chargesheets filed by these agencies were not written in their offices but in the Prime Minister’s Office,” she said.

The Minister said the CBI and ED started investigating the case over six months ago. “Over 500 officials were involved in the investigation. But the 85-page bail order makes it clear that the agencies still do not have any evidence to show even one paisa worth of wrongdoing,” she added.

She also slammed the agencies for claiming that former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had destroyed 14 phones to conceal the facts of the case. “When we checked the IMEI numbers [of the 14 phones], we found out that seven phones are with the CBI and ED, while the remaining are still in use. So, the evidence that the agencies have presented in court turns out to have been fabricated,” Ms. Atishi said.

‘Govt. withdrew policy’

In response, the Delhi BJP chief said, “Everyone in Delhi wants to know why Manish Sisodia increased the commission of wholesale liquor traders from 2% to 12%, why were liquor shops opened in restricted areas and why was the liquor policy withdrawn as soon as the investigation started,” he said.

