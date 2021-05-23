Court grants six day police custody of Sushil Kumar

The Delhi police had sought a 12-day custody of the Olympian wrestler to interrogate him in connection with the murder case.

A Delhi Court on Sunday granted six days police custody of two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Mr Kumar was physically produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra.

During the hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor said Police need to interrogate Mr. Kumar to know the motive behind the crime and to recover the weapon used in the murder.

The FIR registered in the case include sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the Delhi police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh on Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and of ₹50,000 on co-accused Ajay.

Delhi police special cell arrested Mr. Kumar and his associate Ajay from Delhi on Sunday morning.