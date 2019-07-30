Court grants relief to Kamal Nath’s kin

A Delhi court on Monday extended by a day protection from arrest granted to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the VVIP chopper scam-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended the protection till Tuesday, earlier granted for two days by another judge on Saturday, as counsel for the accused could not conclude argument on his anticipatory bail.

Mr. Puri’s counsel argued that there was no requirement for custodial interrogation of his client as he had been cooperative with the probe agency since his name surfaced in the case. He had appeared 25 times before the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation till date, he submitted.