Court grants custody of Amanatullah to ED for three more days

A Delhi court on Friday extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by three days. Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an application by the Central probe agency, which had sought an extension of the Okhla legislator’s custody by 10 days.

The AAP leader was arrested from his Okhla residence on Monday in a money laundering case related to irregularities in the appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as its chairperson.

The judge said the examination of the case diaries suggested that there was a possibility of the need to confront Mr. Khan with the statements or material collected from about 48 witnesses or other persons connected with the investigation.

“Consequently, the court finds the prayer for the extension of the custody of the ED over the accused to be justified by the outcomes of the investigation thus far,” the judge said.

AAP holds protest

Meanwhile, AAP held a protest rally near the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg in New Delhi against the Okhla MLA’s “illegal” arrest.

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a post on X that the BJP was willing to adopt any means in its bid to stay in power. “First, it tries to break a party, and when that does not work, it sends government agencies after its leaders. The BJP has formed governments in this way in many States. In this sequence, after me, Arvind Kejriwalji and other party leaders, now MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested,” he said.

‘Just an eyewash’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the protest was “an eyewash” as senior AAP leaders “are aware” that Mr. Khan is involved in the misappropriation of property and funds.

“No senior AAP leader participated in the demonstration, except for the 90-odd party workers and Khan’s family members. Delhiites want Khan to come clean on the number of properties of the Waqf Board that have seen a change of use or occupants, including a school near the Fatehpuri mosque, which has been turned into a commercial complex,” said the BJP leader.

