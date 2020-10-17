Court grants bail to two in riot cases

It says complainants are not eyewitnesses

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in two cases related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February, saying the complainants in the matters were not eyewitnesses to the incidents.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Mohd Sagir, and Mehtab on furnishing a bail bond of ₹25,000 with one surety of like amount in each of the two cases related to vandalism and torching of vehicles during the riots in Jaffrabad area.

The court said in its order passed on October 14, the present case was registered on the complaint of the complainant Wasim Khan. He had stated that he had parked his vehicle on February 24, 2020, and when he returned the next day, he found that parking had been burnt including his vehicle. He is not an eye witness to the incident.

It noted that Sagir was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and his disclosures in another case. Mehtab was also arrested in the case based on his disclosure in another matter.