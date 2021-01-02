Court grants bail to two in February riots case

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February last year, on the ground of parity.

It noted that four co-accused were granted bail before filing of the charge sheet and six others were granted bail in the past two months. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Kasif and Wasif on furnishing a bail bond of ₹20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.

The court said both the accused were allegedly involved in other riots cases in the area, but it cannot be a ground to deny them bail in the present case.

“This court is conscious of the fact that applicants [Wasif and Kasif] are also involved in other cases of riots in the area, however, that cannot be a ground to deny them bail in the instant matter, as the present bail applications have to be decided in the context of present FIR and the investigation so concluded. As such, I am of the considered opinion that applicants are also entitled for grant of bail in the matter on the ground of parity because role assigned to them is on same/identical footing as the co-accused persons,” the Judge said.