Court grants bail to two in February riots case

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February last year, on the ground of parity.
It noted that four co-accused were granted bail before filing of the charge sheet and six others were granted bail in the past two months. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Kasif and Wasif on furnishing a bail bond of ₹20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.
The court said both the accused were allegedly involved in other riots cases in the area, but it cannot be a ground to deny them bail in the present case.
“This court is conscious of the fact that applicants [Wasif and Kasif] are also involved in other cases of riots in the area, however, that cannot be a ground to deny them bail in the instant matter, as the present bail applications have to be decided in the context of present FIR and the investigation so concluded. As such, I am of the considered opinion that applicants are also entitled for grant of bail in the matter on the ground of parity because role assigned to them is on same/identical footing as the co-accused persons,” the Judge said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath