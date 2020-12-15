Court grants bail to school owner in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to a private school owner in a Delhi riots case, saying it was evident that the probe was started late and only began after he was granted bail in another case. Statements of witnesses were hurriedly recorded whose veracity will be tested at the time of the trial, the court further noted.

While granting bail to Faisal Farooq, owner of Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said though the accused was in jail for a considerable period of time, the police has hardly been able to bring on record any evidence against him for criminal conspiracy.

The court noted that until June, virtually no investigation was done in the matter.

Mr. Farooq was arrested for his alleged involvement in damaging the property of adjacent DRP Convent School during the riots. He was granted bail in the case in June, after which he was arrested in a second case.