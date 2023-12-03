Court grants bail to ex-IAF employee accused of espionage

December 03, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A court here has granted bail to a former Indian Air Force employee charged with sharing classified documents with operatives linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. The court granted the bail while observing that even after booking the accused, former Leading Aircraftman (LAC) Ranjith K.K., for grave offences, the prosecutors took over three years to file the chargesheet against him. It also noted that Mr. Ranjith had served nearly seven years and ten months in judicial custody, during which his conduct was found to be satisfactory.

An FIR was lodged against the accused on December 24, 2015, when he was 21 years old. Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami granted him bail on Thursday.

Mr. Ranjith’s counsel had argued that his client was entitled to bail under Section 436A of CrPC [which allows bail to an undertrial if he has been in jail for more than half of the maximum punishment prescribed for the crime], as he had already served over half of the maximum imprisonment under Section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act.

“As per the record, all the witnesses have been examined. At present, 12 witnesses are left to be examined. These witnesses are police officers, who, in no case, can be influenced by the accused,” the court observed.

The court also noted that the presumption of innocence is the fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence, the grant of bail is the general rule, and putting a person in jail is an exception.

“These basic principles cannot be ignored, especially in cases where a person is incarcerated for a long period of time. Every judge is required to adopt a humane attitude while dealing with the applications of bail. Bail is not to be withheld as a punishment,” the court observed.