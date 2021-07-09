Court grants bail to accused in R-Day case

New Delhi

09 July 2021 00:34 IST

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to a man who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ protest rally on the Republic Day this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail to Boota Singh, who allegedly played an active role in the farmers’ agitation, after hearing the contentions of both the prosecution and the accused’s counsel.

Absconding for over five months, the 26-year-old had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head and was arrested from Punjab’s Tarn Taran region on June 30.

Mr. Singh was part of the mob which attacked the police personnel, ransacked, sabotaged, and damaged the Red Fort on the Republic day, according to Delhi Police.

The police secured his custody from the court for five days to take him to Tarn Taran for interrogation and ascertaining the source of funding of the alleged conspiracy. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s legal team is pursuing the matter.

Advocates Jaspreet Rai, Ravinder Kaur, V.P.S. Sandhu, Jasdeep S. Dhillon, Kapil Madan, Nitin Kumar, and Gurmukh Singh represented the accused in the matter.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence and is currently out on bail.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and summoned all the accused on July 12.