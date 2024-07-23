GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court grants bail to AAP leader Atishi in defamation case

The defamation case was filed by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Atishi for levelling allegations that AAP leaders were approached by the BJP to join them in return for cash

Updated - July 23, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 03:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi at a Delhi Court in connection with a defamation case filed against her by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor for levelling allegations that AAP leaders were approached by the BJP to join them in return for cash, in New Delhi, on July 23, 2024.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi at a Delhi Court in connection with a defamation case filed against her by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor for levelling allegations that AAP leaders were approached by the BJP to join them in return for cash, in New Delhi, on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on July 23 granted bail to Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal granted bail to the senior AAP leader on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of the like amount after she appeared before the court in pursuance to summons.

The defamation case was filed by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Ms. Atishi for levelling allegations that AAP leaders were approached by the BJP to join them in return for cash.

The judge will further take up the matter on August 8 for scrutiny of documents and arguments on framing of notice (charges).

The judge on May 28 refused to summon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the complaint. The court, however, summoned Atishi.

Alleging that the claims made by AAP leaders against the BJP were false, Kapoor said none of them had furnished any material to substantiate their claims.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.