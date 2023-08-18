HamberMenu
Court grants 90-day parole to serial killer Chandrakhant Jha

August 18, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
In February 2013, Jha was sentenced to life term till death in a case related to killing a person whose headless body was found near Tihar Jail in 2007.

In February 2013, Jha was sentenced to life term till death in a case related to killing a person whose headless body was found near Tihar Jail in 2007. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The High Court has granted a 90-day parole to serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who is serving a life term after being convicted in three murder cases.

In February 2013, Jha was sentenced to life term till death in a case related to killing a person whose headless body was found near Tihar Jail in 2007.

He was sentenced to death in the second case of murder by the same trial court, which said his offence fell under the “rarest of rare case”.

On January 27, 2016, the High Court commuted his death sentence awarded, saying he must be “emphatically and adequately punished” for his “heinous” crime.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, in his August 16 order, noted that Jha had spent more than 15 years in jail and that his conduct behind bars had been “satisfactory”. The court ordered Jha not to leave Delhi without permission, to provide his mobile phone number to the jail authorities and the SHO concerned, and to mark his presence at the local police station every third day. It also asked him to furnish a personal bond of ₹25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Jha had sought parole, saying he has to finalise a “suitable groom” for his eldest daughter.

The Delhi government opposed Jha’s petition for parole on the grounds that he has criminal antecedents and has been convicted in three cases of murder.

