Court frames charges in Shahbad Dairy murder case

September 26, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Rohini court on Monday framed murder charges against Sahil, accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in full public view near the Shahbad Dairy area on May 28 this year.

Sahil had stabbed the victim over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death.

The police arrested him from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr the next day, even as the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

Delhi Police on June 28 had filed a 640-page chargesheet, stating that the victim had 34 injury marks on her body.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Gusain Solanki framed charges against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The next hearing is scheduled for November 28.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said there was sufficient incriminating evidence to frame charges against the accused. This included the CCTV footage and the recovery of the weapon used in the crime, he said.

