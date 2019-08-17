Court frames charges against Tejinder Singh

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against retired Lieutenant-General Tejinder Singh in the Tatra truck bribery attempt case of 2012.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar framed the charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and fixed October 9-10 as the dates for recording of evidence by prosecution witnesses.

The CBI had chargesheeted Tejinder Singh in 2014 for allegedly offering a bribe of ₹14 crore to then Army Chief V.K. Singh on behalf of the supplier of the high-mobility trucks.

Mr. Singh is currently the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways. Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony is a witness in the case.

The chargesheet said that Mr. Antony has admitted that V.K. Singh had informed him of the offer of bribe by Tejinder Singh for clearing the file for purchasing the trucks.

The chargesheet adds that the case is based on circumstantial evidence. The investigating agency had lodged an FIR in the matter under Section 12 (abetting a public servant to indulge in corrupt practices) of the Act in October 2012.

In his complaint, the then Army chief had alleged that on September 22, 2010, Tejinder Singh had offered him a bribe of ₹14 crore.