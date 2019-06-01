Court frames charges against former Minister, BJP MLA

A court here on Friday framed charges against former Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly levelling graft charges against him.

The court fixed July 3 and July 8 as the dates for recording of evidence of the Minister against both the accused respectively.

Mr. Jain had in 2017 filed two separate criminal defamation complaints against both leaders.