Court extends Sushil’s police custody by 4 days

New Delhi

29 May 2021 23:09 IST

Officers sought seven days’ remand

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by four days the police custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The court had earlier sent the accused to six days’ police custody for interrogation.

Mr. Kumar was produced before the court on Saturday at the end of the remand period.

Advertising

Advertising

“In the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to allow the application of the police for four days only,” Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said.

The police had sought Mr. Kumar’s custody for seven days.

Mr. Kumar and his accomplices allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from Outer Delhi’s Mundka. He was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.