Court extends Shahrukh Pathan’s police custody by 3 days

A court here on Saturday allowed the police three more days’ custodial interrogation of Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a head constable during the recent communal violence in north-east Delhi.

Duty Magistrate Vijay Shri Rathore extended Pathan’s police custody after he was produced before the judge at the end of his four-day remand period amidst high security late in the evening, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Viral photo

Pathan, 23, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia during the riots went viral on social media, was arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

The police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. His four-day police custody ended on Saturday, officials said.

On Friday, the pistol was recovered from his house.

The police said after seeing himself on news channels following the incident, Pathan changed his clothes and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh before hiding at a friend’s house in Shamli in the State.