Court extends police remand of Ratul Puri

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended for five days the police custody of Ratul Puri in a money laundering case connected with the ₹3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to further interrogate the accused till September 16.

The judge extended his custody when the probe agency submitted that it had recovered fresh documents during a search on the residential premises of his aide on September 7.

It had summoned about 20 persons whose names were found mentioned in the documents recovered from the house of the accused’s aide, the probe agency said.

The documents were being studied for confronting those with the accused, the probe agency submitted. It further said that search was also conducted at the accused’s company, Hindustan Power Projects on Wednesday.

Counsel for the accused, Vijay Agarwal, opposed the probe agency’s plea for the extension of police remand.