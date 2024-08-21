GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court extends Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 27

Published - August 21, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till August 27 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The leader was produced before a Rouse Avenue court through videoconferencing. The court is likely to consider the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI against the CM on August 27.

The case is based on a complaint by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. 

The Central probe agency has alleged that the policy was modified to extend favours to some liquor retailers and manufacturers in exchange for money.

