Court extends Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 27

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till August 27 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The leader was produced before a Rouse Avenue court through videoconferencing. The court is likely to consider the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI against the CM on August 27.

The case is based on a complaint by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

The Central probe agency has alleged that the policy was modified to extend favours to some liquor retailers and manufacturers in exchange for money.