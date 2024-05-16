ADVERTISEMENT

Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia till May 30

Published - May 16, 2024 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Wednesday extended till May 30 the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge of the Rouse Avenue Court, Kaveri Baweja, also fixed May 30 as the date for further arguments on the framing of charges against him.

The court order came over two weeks after it denied bail to him in the case. Mr. Sisodia is in jail since February last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case against Mr. Sisodia is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation [CBI] on the complaint of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, alleging multiple irregularities in the excise policy, which was subsequently withdrawn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate [ED] filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that the money earned through the excise policy was diverted through “hawala” channels to be spent on the AAP’s campaign in Goa ahead of the Assembly election there in 2022.

Earlier seeking bail, his lawyer had submitted in the court that both ED and CBI are still making arrests in the case, which is likely to delay the trial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US