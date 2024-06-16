Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar till June 22

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar till June 22. He was arrested on May 18 for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Mr. Kumar was produced through videoconferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate at Tis Hazari court, which extended his judicial custody till June 22. Earlier this month, he had moved the Delhi High Court for bail in the matter. The high court had subsequently issued notices to all parties on his application.

Prior to him approaching the high court, the magistrate court had denied Mr. Kumar bail, noting that the victim, Ms. Maliwal, had “fear in her mind” regarding her safety, and had apprehensions of Mr. Kumar influencing witnesses if out on bail.

The court had also said that the injuries suffered by the victim were apparent, and the allegations against Mr. Kumar were “grave and serious” in nature.

As per the FIR lodged by Ms. Maliwal, Mr. Kumar had on May 13 hit her on the chest, stomach and pelvic area when she had gone to visit the Chief Minister at his residence.

