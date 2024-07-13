ADVERTISEMENT

Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till July 25

Published - July 13, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leaders addressing a press conference following the grant of interim bail to party chief Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: -

A court here on Friday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case pertaining to the alleged excise policy “scam” being probed by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Kaveri Baweja through videoconferencing on the expiry of his judicial custody in the matter.

The court also supplied a copy of the supplementary chargesheet filed against the CM to his counsel. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In May, the ED filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet and named the AAP chief and his party as accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US