Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till July 25

Published - July 13, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leaders addressing a press conference following the grant of interim bail to party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP leaders addressing a press conference following the grant of interim bail to party chief Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: -

A court here on Friday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case pertaining to the alleged excise policy “scam” being probed by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Kaveri Baweja through videoconferencing on the expiry of his judicial custody in the matter.

The court also supplied a copy of the supplementary chargesheet filed against the CM to his counsel. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In May, the ED filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet and named the AAP chief and his party as accused.

