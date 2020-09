Court extends freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma’s custody in espionage case

Rajeev Sharma, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act. Photo: Delhi Police via PTI

New Delhi:

21 September 2020 18:01 IST

Police said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat also extended the custody of two of his associates - a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man by seven days.

A Delhi court on Monday extended, by seven days, the custodial interrogation of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act.

Police said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat also extended the custody of two of his associates - a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man by seven days.

Also read | No classified papers found with Rajeev Sharma, says his lawyer

Advertising

Advertising

The accused were produced before the court on expiry of their earlier police custody and the agency sought their further remand. The police said they were required to confront with each other. Sharma was arrested on September 14.

According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma was “found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents”.