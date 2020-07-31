Court drops UAPA charges against four IS suspects

A court has dropped charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four alleged Islamic State (IS) suspects, who were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in January after a brief exchange of fire.

The case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which filed a chargesheet against the suspects on July 6. After the chargesheet was filed, Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh found it to be “lacking clarity” and specific questions were asked regarding “availability of evidence”.

In an order dated July 22, the court asked NIA if it cited “any evidence with regard to the offences under the UAPA except the disclosure statements and pointing out memos of the accused”. Charges have also been filed under other sections of the IPC and the Arms Act against the suspects.

An NIA spokesperson did not respond to queries on the court dropping charges under various sections of the UAPA against the four suspects.

The next date of hearing is August 14.

The suspects in the case have been identified as Khaja Moideen, Abdul Samad, Syed Ali Nawas and Jaffar Ali.

Moideen (52) is wanted by the NIA in two other cases. The two cases that were registered by the Tamil Nadu police on December 28 last year and Bengaluru police on January 10 this year were also transferred to the NIA.

In a chargesheet filed on June 23 against 12 IS suspects in the Chennai case, including Moideen, the NIA said, “Investigation revealed that after the release of the key conspirator and ISIS/Daish terrorist named Khaja Mohideen on bail in a case relating to the murder of a Hindu leader from Central Prison, Puzhal in February, 2019, he had conspired with one Liyakath Ali with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS/ Daish in India.”

NIA said Moideen and Ali allegedly procured large number of SIM cards fraudulently activated by accused Pachaiyappan and Rajesh at Chennai between September and December, 2019.

“In furtherance of the conspiracy, Khaja Moideen and Mahboob Pasha also procured through the co-conspirators, countrymade firearms and prohibited ammunition besides jungle camping equipment, pursuant to their intention to establish a wilayah [province] of ISIS/Daish near forests in South India with a view to wage violent jihad on behalf of the global terrorist organization,” the NIA said in its June 23 chargesheet.