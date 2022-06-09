Court dismisses ex-Chief Secy’s plea against CM, his deputy

Kejriwal says ‘God with AAP’; BJP says ‘destroyed CCTV footage helped weaken the case’

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and other bureaucrats participated in a ‘March for Dignity’ against the alleged assault on him at the Delhi CM’s house on February 28, 2018. | Photo Credit: File photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case related to an alleged assault on the senior bureaucrat in 2018.

Referring to the order, Mr. Kejriwal said all conspiracies against AAP are “failing as God is with them”. Hitting out at the AAP chief, the BJP said it doesn’t know whether god is with him or not, but the “way CCTV footage of the incident got destroyed that night, it definitely helped in weakening the case”.

“If the CCTV footage had been there, the case might have gone the other way,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Mr. Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs on the premises of the Chief Minister’s official residence on February 19, 2018. The officer had alleged that it was a “premeditated attack” that was carried out during a late night meeting.

Trial court order upheld

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel upheld a magisterial court’s findings that had discharged Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia, and nine other AAP MLAs — Rajesh Rishi, Nitin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal and Dinesh Mohania — in the case.

The court had, however, ordered the framing of charges against MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the case. Mr. Khan and Mr. Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the High Court.

Mr. Prakash had challenged the trial court order, contending that it had erred in its judgment of discharging the politicians in the case.

Midnight ‘ruckus’

In his police complaint, Mr. Prakash said he was summoned to Mr. Kejriwal’s residence at midnight to discuss the difficulty in releasing advertisements to mark AAP’s three years in power. He claimed the assault happened in the presence of the Chief Minister, his deputy and 11 other MLAs with the intention to criminally intimidate and deter him from discharging his lawful duty.

However, AAP had said the meeting was called to discuss the reasons why about 2.5 lakh families had not been able to get their rations under the Public Distribution System.

In their chargesheet, the Delhi police had named as accused Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia, and the 11 AAP MLAs.

The case had turned into a political war between AAP and the BJP. Several top bureaucrats even boycotted meetings with AAP Ministers following the allegations.