Court dismisses appeal by molestation convict

A Delhi court has rejected an appeal by a molestation convict, dismissing his arguments that the complainant had made improvements on her charges in the trial.

The man was immediately taken into custody to serve a two-year jail term on the direction of the court. The convict had tried to molest the complainant at her house where he had gone on the pretext of having a glass of drinking water.

No sooner the complaint went to fetch water than the accused entered into her and molested her, the complaint said.

Dismissing the appeal, Additional Sessions Judge Pooran Chand said: “As regards the argument of appellant that complainant made improvements in her statement recorded before the court, it is the settled principle of law that the complaint is not the encyclopedia and the complainant is free to depose in detail about the incident before the court and is not bound by her statement given to the police or to the Magistrate under Section 164 Cr.P.C.” “Therefore, the argument that since the complainant made improvements in her deposition before the court, creates doubt on her version is not an argument worth to be considered. Therefore, this argument is without any merit and is accordingly rejected,” the Judge added.

‘Natural to forget details’

“Another argument raised by the appellant that complainant failed to disclose the exact date, month and year of the alleged incident, which is also not fatal to the case as the same argument has been dealt by the trial court and the reason given is just in view of this court as complainant was examined in the court after a gap of two years so that forgetfulness of exact date is natural,” the Judge said.