Court discharges Sharjeel Imam in Jamia violence case

February 04, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

PTI

Sharjeel Imam. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A court in New Delhi on February 4 discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the Jamia violence case. Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019.

Comments in Delhi High Court order will not prejudice Sharjeel Imam’s case: Supreme Court

Police had registered an FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

