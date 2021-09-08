Court directs police chief to ensure quick, ‘proper’ probe into riots cases

Gutted buildings and vehicles after the riots in north-east Delhi last year.

New Delhi

08 September 2021 00:34 IST

‘Many languishing in jail due to lackadaisical attitude of police’

A Delhi court has expressed displeasure at the Delhi police for failing to conclude the investigation in the north-east Delhi riots cases despite more than one and a half years having elapsed.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg remarked that “lackadaisical attitude” of the investigating agency in probing the riots cases was leading to accused “languishing in jail for over a period of almost one year” with no real progress in the actual trial.

The court made the observation while hearing a case against one Dinesh Yadav, arrested for rioting, in which the police failed to submit the supplementary chargesheet till now.

Advertising

Advertising

The judge noted that the accused is languishing in jail for about one year and the “court was unable to proceed with the case on merits along with other riots cases due to lackadaisical attitude of the investigating agency, including the supervising officers upto the rank of the DCP and above”.

The court asked the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to take “appropriate action as per law so as to ensure proper and expeditious investigation/ further investigation in the present case as well as the other riots cases”.

The court gave “last and final opportunity” to the police to file supplementary charge sheet within a period of three weeks, failing which, it will proceed further with the matter without giving any further opportunity to the police.

On September 1, the court had directed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to ensure the conclusion of investigation or further investigation in riots cases in a time bound manner not later than one month.

The judge had said that this was necessary for the Court to proceed with the trial in the riots cases expeditiously “which is being lingered on due to inaction on the part of investigation agency since long”.

In the north-east Delhi riots, about 750 cases were registered.