Court directs Delhi Fire Services, MCD to inspect coaching centres

December 15, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Department of Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to inspect all coaching centres in the city to ascertain compliance with fire safety norms.

However, it said on finding deficiencies, the coaching centres will be given enough time to comply with the norms.

The court also asked the coaching centres to continue classes online if they are required to remain shut for some time to comply with the orders. The court had earlier taken cognisance of of a fire incident in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Delhi Police had informed the court that of the 583 coaching institutes running in the Capital, only 67 have no-objection certificates (NOC) issued by the Delhi Fire Services Department.

The court had noted that provisions under the Master Plan for Delhi, 2021 permit coaching classes in residential areas, subject to certain conditions. A valid fire NOC is also a must in respect of such coaching centres, it had said.

The High Court had in July 2023 warned that there cannot be a coaching centre running contrary to the Master Plan-2021 and ordered the closure of the institutes running in contravention of the provisions.

An association of coaching centres, which had sought a review of the July order, assured the court last month that they did not intend to put the students to any risk but it was not possible for them to comply with the Master Plan requirements as they were operating from buildings already constructed in residential areas in a certain manner.

The court has listed the case for further hearing in January next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.