Court denies bail to woman in Shahdara sexual assault case 

It says incident ‘a black spot on the face of our society’

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a 55-year-old woman in connection with the sexual assault and public shaming of a 20-year-old woman in Shahdara.

Observing that the allegations against the woman were “grave” and “serious” in nature, Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra in his order stated: “The shameful incident occurred in broad daylight in a busy residential area and nobody came forward to rescue the victim, which is a black spot on the face of our society.”

The accused, through her counsel argued that she was not present at the spot of the incident. Her counsel further argued that the woman is not seen in any video clippings, which have been seized by the Investigation Officer (IO) or in those that went viral on the social media.

‘Active participation’

However, the prosecutor opposed the bail plea arguing that the woman was specifically named in the FIR and is residing in the same locality. He also argued that the applicant was a distant relative of the mother of the youth who was found dead. The prosecutor argued that the woman had actively participated in the incident in question.

On January 26, a 20-year-old woman was abducted, allegedly sexually assaulted, tonsured and paraded in full public view by her neighbours. According to the police, the accused persons allegedly assaulted the woman with weapons, following which they blackened her face. Videos of the incident where she is being publicly shamed in her neighbourhood had gone viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram had said that the motive behind the incident was personal enmity as the accused persons had held the woman responsible for the death of the teenager who allegedly stalked her and whose advances she had rejected.

Following the incident, at least 18 persons were arrested and apprehended while the lane leading up to the victim’s house was barricaded. The victim was later shifted to a safe house where she was given counselling.