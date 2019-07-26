Delhi

Delhi court denies bail to Rohit Tiwari’s wife

A Delhi court on July 25 dismissed the bail application of Apoorva Shukla, accused of killing her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of late veteran politician N.D. Tiwari.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat dismissed Apoorva’s application, her lawyer Mahmood Pracha said.

The application was moved on the ground that Delhi police did not file the chargesheet within 90-days, the mandatory period, making her entitled to statutory bail. The police opposed the application, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The chargesheet against Shukla, who was arrested, named 56 witnesses.

