Court denies approval to reopen Rau’s IAS Study Circle building, asks CEO to look for other space

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied permission to the CEO of Rau’s IAS Study Circle to resume classes at the Old Rajinder Nagar building where three Civil Services aspirants had drowned after rainwater flooded its basement on July 27.

The building was subsequently sealed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case.

The coaching centre’s CEO, Abhishek Gupta, sought relief, contending that the premises are needed for the smooth functioning of classes for those who had already enrolled with the institute.

He told the court that among the 1,025 students enrolled with the institute, 558 were taking offline classes, whereas others had opted for the hybrid mode. He said students have been continuously enquiring about the resumption of classes. The institute submitted 121 emails, which, it said, had been sent by students and their parents.

Denying access to the building, Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg noted that the application was premised on the grounds that not having access to the upper floors of the building is hampering the students’ preparations.

“It is interesting to note that 105 emails out of the 121 were sent by students on one particular day, i.e. on 10.08.2024. The remaining emails were sent on 11.08.2024 and 12.08.2024. It is not clear what prompted so many students to make enquiries about the resumption of classes on a single day,” the court said.

It further noted that the content of most of the emails was identical.

“In these circumstances, the authenticity of these emails is highly suspect. To protect the interest of the students who have opted for offline and hybrid coaching (modes), and who admittedly have paid significantly more than the online-only students, the institute can conduct the classes at any other suitable premises,” the court said.

During the arguments, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the institute, submitted that the flooding incident occurred due to poor maintenance of the drainage system by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “Except the basement, no other floor of the premises has any connection with the incident,” said the advocate. She added that the CBI is denying access to the other floors of the building for no reason.

The CBI countered the claim and added that the premises are still not safe, and similar accidents could take place in future. The court supported the agency’s claim and added that it cannot be said that only the basement is the subject of investigation and other floors have no link with it.

