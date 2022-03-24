Court defers order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea again

Matter posted for today

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred for the third time the bail order of student activist Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that the order is in the correction stage and will be pronounced on Thursday at 12 p.m.. This comes after the order was deferred twice earlier after it was originally set to be pronounced on March 14 due to late submission of written arguments by both the parties.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais is representing Umar Khalid while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad is arguing against his bail.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had filed an over 17,000-page-chargesheet in the case in September 2020, alleging that Mr. Khalid and several other student activists pre-planned and conspired the north-east Delhi riots which killed over 50 persons and left more than 700 injured. His bail application has been pending before ASJ Rawat for nearly eight months now.