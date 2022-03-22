Court defers Khalid’s bail plea order the second time

Staff Reporter March 22, 2022 19:10 IST

The bail order was deferred the first time as Khalid’s counsel had failed to submit written arguments

A Delhi court on Monday deferred former JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s bail order in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case to March 23. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said he will deliver the order on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The development came after Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that he had filed the written submissions in the case on Monday morning. The court had earlier reserved the order on Khalid’s bail plea for March 14 but it was deferred to March 21 as Khalid’s defence counsel had not submitted the written arguments by then. Senior Advocate Trideep Pais had argued on behalf of Khalid while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had argued against the bail plea. The police had said that Khalid, along with several other co-accused, was part of a pre-meditated conspiracy to carry out the north-east Delhi riots in 2020 and that he was part of several “secret meetings” and WhatsApp groups that planned the violence.



