Court defers hearing of Atishi’s defamation case to October 7

Published - September 20, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Atishi.

AAP leader Atishi.

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred the hearing in a defamation case against CM designate Atishi to October 7 after her lawyer requested for time as he couldn’t speak to his client due to her busy schedule.

The defamation case against Ms. Atishi was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor over her comments alleging that the BJP had “tried to poach” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in return of cash.

While lodging the defamation case, Mr. Kapoor had said that the leaders had tried to gain “political mileage” and defame the BJP through such “malicious or scandalous” statements.

In his plea, Mr. Kapoor had sought an apology from the Minister on TV and social media.

Mr Kapoor had also accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the case but the court said that no prima facie offence was established against him.

