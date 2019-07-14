Court convicts man for stabbing woman in 2017

A Delhi court has convicted a man for stabbing a woman when she raised objections to his abusing her husband, under the influence of liquor, in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar in 2017.

Though the victim’s husband, also the complainant in the matter, failed to identify the knife in the trial with which the accused had attacked his wife and the police had recovered it at his instance, the court ignore this lacuna, stating that the attack weapon was not planted as alleged by the counsel for the accused.

“The complainant’s husband at whose instance the knife used in the commission of offence was recovered has refused to identify the knife produced before the court. However, he admitted that he pointed out the knife used in the commission of offence lying at the corner of the gali and the police took the knife with them,” Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra said.

‘Knife not planted’

“In these facts when at the instance of witness police took the knife, which was used in the commission of offence in their possession, I do not find any force in the contention of defence counsel that the knife is planted upon the accused,” the judge stated.

“Complainant/injured has given a consistent statement on material aspects, which is duly corroborated by her husband and the evidence of witnesses of investigation and medical examination. Complainant has specifically deposed that it was accused, who gave her knife blows and caused injuries. The injuries were caused on the vital part of complainant,” the judge further said.

“In view of the above discussion, the prosecution has proved its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt. Accordingly, accused is held guilty and convicted for the offence punishable under Section 307 IPC,” the judge stated in his order.