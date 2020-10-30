Court closes defamation case against Kapil Mishra after apology

New Delhi

30 October 2020 00:52 IST

He had made offensive statements against AAP leaders

Following an unconditional apology tendered by BJP leader Kapil Mishra to AAP leader and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a Delhi Court has closed a criminal defamation case against him.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Mr. Jain against the BJP leader in 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja recorded the statement of Mr. Mishra that he was willing to tender the unconditional apology.

After recording the statement of Mr. Mishra, and Mr. Jain, the court disposed of the defamation complaint as withdrawn.

“It is submitted by the accused [Mr. Mishra] that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant [Mr. Jain] also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint,” the court noted.

AAP’s response

Reacting to the development, Mr. Jain said the accusations made were extremely offensive which left him completely distressed. “His unconditional apology exposes the reality that he had no ground to such allegations and did that with a political purpose,” Mr Jain added.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This whole incident proves that the BJP was behind the comments of Kapil Mishra.”