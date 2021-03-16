Court closes anticipatory bail pleas of 3 in toolkit case

They withdrew applications on police assurance that advance notice will be given to them in case of arrest

A Delhi court on Monday closed anticipatory bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk and Shubham Kar Chaudhari, the accused in a case of sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana disposed of the anticipatory bail applications filed by the trio after they withdrew their respective applications following police’s assurance that advance notice of seven working days will be given to them in case the arrest is imminent.

The court passed the order after the prosecution and the accused reached the agreement.

Agreement reached

The prosecution argued that investigation was at an initial stage that required technical analysis. It said the probe was dependent on foreign-based service providers and that looking at the conduct of the accused, custodial interrogation would be needed.

On February 23, a Delhi court granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the same case, terming the ‘toolkit’ shared by her relating to the ongoing farmers’ protest against three farm laws “innocuous”.