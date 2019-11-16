Court clash: HC relief for two policemen

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed authorities not to take coercive action against two policemen who have been booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court Complex earlier this month.

The court also issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police, and the Bar Council of India on a plea filed by Assistant Sub-Inspectors Kanta Prasad Yadav and Pawan Kumar.

The Bench has listed the case for further hearing on December 23. “In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against these applicants in pursuance to the FIRs.”

The two ASIs, suspended after the November 2 incident, had moved the HC seeking protection till a judicial inquiry is completed.

The policemen have also sought quashing of a November 11 order passed by a trial court directing the police to file a status report on the investigation into the clash by November 20.

Delhi High Court Bar Association chief Mohit Mathur opposed the plea contending that when the police was not taking any action against its officials, “where is the apprehension of being arrested?”.